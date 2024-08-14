Delegation from Russia to join Pasigarbo this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A new contingent will be joining as one of the guest performers this year’s edition of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Tuesday, August 13, announced that a delegation from St. Petersburg in Russia would be performing for the Pasigarbo 2024.

“This time around, we’re expecting a delegation coming from St. Petersburg, Russia. Ilang gitubag sad ang atong pagbisita didto,” said Garcia.

(This time around, we’re expecting a delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia. They also answered our visit there.)

The event will take place this August 25 and August 26, and will return at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

On Tuesday, the Capitol held a multi-sectoral meeting at the Social Hall as part of their preparation for the upcoming Pasigarbo.

There, Garcia announced that they stood by with their decision to have the ‘festival of festivals’ at the CCSC amid suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama questioning the move.

“Naay naguol? Aw wala (Somebody is sad? No) ,” she told the audience which was composed of mayors from all participating contingents, representatives from the Cebu City Government, law enforcers, and representatives from private firms helping out the event.

“Central man gud ang Abellana grounds to all of our towns and cities and we are so glad nga nahuman na ang mga trabaho didto,” Garcia added.

(The Abellana grounds are central to all of our towns and citites and we are glad that the work there are already done.)

With the participation of performers from St. Petersburg, the total number of contingents for this year’s Pasigarbo – as guest performers or contestants – is at 52.

The Pasigarbo is one of the highlights during the month-long celebration of the founding anniversary of Cebu province.

