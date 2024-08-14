‘Tumandok’ film on Ati tribe, biggest winner for  Cinemalaya 2024

“Tumandok” is the biggest winner for this year’s Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival that centered on the struggle of the Ati indigenous people to reclaim their ancestral domain in Iloilo.

The film received five awards including Best Full Length Film, Felipe Ganancial as Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Original Music Score, and Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) full-length feature award.

“Tumandok,” which means “The Native,” featured an all-Ati non-professional acting ensemble, speaking in their own language and showed the struggle of the Ati tribe, a Negrito ethnic group in Western Visayas.

Directors Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay said that the film seeks to support the community in securing their ancestral domain who have faced several threats to their lives and territory.

The film centers on En-en (Jenaica Sangher), the daughter of the chieftain who does the task of processing their Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT). The tribe needs P500,000 to P1 million to fast-track the CADT processing.

It won Best Film “for its focus on a marginalized sector of Philippine society; for its nearly epic sweep of the life and landscape of a people disempowered by the wealthy and the powerful and victimized by government neglect and corruption; for its highly convincing characters and effective ensemble acting by a cast of non-professional actors; And for its highly effective filmmaking in defense of the rights of indigenous people to their ancestral domain.”

It won Best Original Music Score “for their highly effective use of ancient songs and ethnic instrumentation to complement its powerful depiction of an indigenous people’s fight for its ancestral domain.”

Felipe Ganancial won Best Supporting Actor “for his very impressive performance as elder and chieftain trying to keep his people together in their steadfast but non-violent fight to keep their ancestral land despite violence and intimidation by the wealthy and the powerful.”

It won the NETPAC award “for its strong inner community voice of loving their land, and admirable representation of a strong young woman character who becomes a leader behind the men.”

The film won Best Screenplay “for taking as its subject matter a sector that’s relegated to the margins of society, and its powerful tale of an indigenous people’s resolve to keep their ancestral land in the face of corruption and violence.”

Writer Arden Rod Condez is also the director of the “John Denver Trending” which was the biggest winner in 2019, including Best Film, Best Actor for Jansen Magpusao, Best Original Music Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and the NETPAC Award.

“Tumandok” is followed by Kono Basho with four awards in the Full Length Film category: Gabby Padilla as Best Actress, Jaime Pacena II as Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

Padilla won the Best Actress “for her sensitive and very moving portrayal of a young woman navigating the cultural complexities of a foreign funeral while coming to terms with personal loss and family grief.”

Marian Rivera of Balota also won as Best Actress “for her spirited portrayal of a public school teacher risking life and limb to protect the sanctity of the ballot.”

15-year old Enzo Osorio of “The Hearing” won as Best Actor “for his sensitive and very convincing portrayal of a boy who refuses to be silent and to be silenced about his abuse.”

Osorio joins the ranks of Cinemalaya’s Best Actor winners at a young age. The youngest was Noel Comia, Jr. for Kiko Boksingero (2017) when he was then 13 years old followed by 15-year-old Jansen Magpusao for John Denver Trending (2019). Migs Cuaderno was 10 years old when he won as Best Supporting Actor for Children’s’ Show (2014).

Sue Prado of Kantil won Best Supporting Actress “for her effective portrayal as community leader of a coastal village of informal settlers trying to keep their unity while fighting off eviction.”

“Alipato at Muog” won Special Jury Award “for its effective use of the resources of documentary cinema to shed light on an actual case of enforced disappearance and reveal dark truths about human rights in the Philippines.”

The film centered on peasant activist Jonas Burgos as a “Desaparecido” who was abducted April 28, 2007 in a crowded mall in Quezon City. The military has repeatedly denied any role in his disappearance.

Other winners in the Full Length category include: “An Errand” for Best Editing and Best Sound Design; and “Gulay Lang Manong” for Audience Choice.

The winners in the short film category are: “Cross My Heart and Hope to Die” for Best Film with Sam Manacsa as Best Director; “Primetime Mother” for Best Screenplay and Audience Choice; “Pamalandong Sa Danow” for Special Jury Award “ and “Abogbaybay” for the NETPAC Award.

This year’s Cinemalaya was held August 2 to 11, 2024 at selected Ayala Cinemas due to the ongoing renovation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

