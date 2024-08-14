Police nab one suspect behind Cebu City pawnshop robberies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police have arrested one of the suspects involved in the robbery of two neighboring pawnshops and jewelry stores along Calderon Street in Barangay Ermita on August 8.

Less than a week after the incident, law enforcement officials made their first arrest and recovered two getaway vehicles.

The arrested suspect, identified as Marcial Ponesto, 31, is allegedly a native of Iligan City but has been residing in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City for some time. He was apprehended by police at a vacant lot in Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue City, at around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

According to police, Ponesto was found in the driver’s seat of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) used in the robbery. He was about to start the engine and drive away when the officers arrived.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Task Group (SITG), reported that Ponesto was under the influence of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest.

As a result, he offered minimal resistance and was unable to speak coherently.

Macatangay disclosed that police discovered firearms, explosives, illegal drugs, and clothing believed to have been worn by the robbers inside the SUV.

The same vehicle was used by the suspects to escape after stealing over P15 million worth of jewelry from two pawnshops around 11:00 a.m. on August 8.

Seconds after the robberies, the armed suspects fled on three motorcycles.

The SUV driven by Ponesto was waiting for them in front of the Carbon Market Interim Building.

CCTV footage from a nearby establishment showed two suspects on a motorcycle stopping by the parked SUV.

The back rider got off, entered the SUV, and then rejoined the motorcycle driver, while another suspect walked by and also entered the SUV before it drove away.

Through a relentless hot-pursuit operation, police tracked the SUV’s location, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

Macatangay stated that the SUV’s owner is a policeman assigned to another region and an acquaintance of Ponesto.

On Tuesday evening, Ponesto allegedly drove to the empty lot in Paknaan because the person guarding it was a friend.

It is possible that Ponesto intended to move the vehicle to another hiding place.

The SUV owner, who is not stationed in Central Visayas, is now considered a Person of Interest (POI) in the robberies.

Macatangay added that the owner is under investigation. Prior to the robbery, Ponesto allegedly used the SUV to survey the area where their targets were located.

According to Macatangay, at least four suspects have been identified in the robbery. Two are believed to still be in Cebu, while the others have already fled. Police are also verifying the involvement of several additional POIs.

Macatangay mentioned that the suspects responsible for the robberies are not from Cebu and are allegedly connected to the Parojinog robbery group. They reportedly came to Cebu and contacted local figures, like Ponesto, to assist with their plan.

As of now, Ponesto is the only suspect apprehended, with his accomplices still at large. However, Macatangay is confident that it is only a matter of time before all suspects, including the potential mastermind, are caught. The investigation is ongoing to gather more information about Ponesto, his accomplices, and to recover the stolen goods. Authorities hope to file multiple charges, including robbery by band and possession of firearms, against the known suspects by Friday, August 16.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Alvin Raymond Garcia expressed satisfaction with the progress of the investigation and commended the police for their efforts.

RELATED STORIES

Cops ask for help in finding SUV used in pawnshop robberies

Raymond ups reward: P200,000 for Cebu City pawnshop robbers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP