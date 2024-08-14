TEAM to accept online payment of traffic fines soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will soon implement online payment for traffic fines.

Hyll Retuya, the TEAM assistant department head and Legal Division head, said they hope to start the implementation of the new policy before the year ends.

“We’re working on it. Mao na atoang one of the long-term plans. Naa na ta gi-estorya nga system provider para anang online payment,” said Retuya.

Under the online payment scheme, motorists will no longer have to visit their office in Brgy. Centro to pay the fine for the traffic violations that they committed.

“Karun kinahanglan man gyud sila moanhi. Before man gud na-open na ni namo [ang online payment], the challenge was ang resibo kay pangitaon man gyud na sa COA. So, hopefully, kay especially Mandaue, atoang business permit there going online naman, mao na ang among gisundan karun nga direction,” Retuya added.

Online payment will also provide better access and convenience, especially to violators who are from neighboring localities.

Retuya said that more than 80 percent of the motorists who are using city’s streets are not from here.

In addition, TEAM is able to apprehend 150 to 200 drivers daily. Among them, only 50 percent would pay the fines for their traffic violations within a period of one week.

He said that cases have already been filed against those who ignored their citation tickets and refused to pay their traffic fines.

