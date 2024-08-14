Baby and mother die after giving birth on Cebu City sidewalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 35-year-old woman and her newborn baby both died after the woman gave birth on the sidewalk along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City on Wednesday morning, August 14.

The woman was identified as Mary Ann Tangpos, a street dweller.

She had a live-in partner, Sherwen Sumagang, and seven other children.

The family lived on the streets along General Maxilom Avenue.

According to Sumagang, the victim started feeling contractions at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

When he attempted to take her to the hospital, Tangpos allegedly refused, saying that they could not afford it.

After this, Sumagang said that he left for a while.

At around 7a.m. on Wednesday, a friend of the victim, identified as Marie Seno, found Tangpos giving birth on the sidewalk by herself.

Her live-in partner and children were nowhere to be found.

In an interview with local media, Seno narrated that she saw the baby was about to come out when she arrived.

A traffic enforcer, Sheila Nicolasora, also witnessed the incident and immediately offered her assistance.

Nicolasora said the pregnant woman was already pale and bleeding heavily.

A nurse in uniform who was passing by approached them and helped deliver the baby.

During this time, they also called for an ambulance.

When Tangpos eventually gave birth, the baby was no longer breathing, according to Nicolasora.

When the ambulance arrived a few minutes later, Tangpos was taken to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Seno accompanied Tangpos, who was still conscious, to the hospital. Meanwhile, the deceased baby was left inside a cardboard box on the street.

According to Seno, the doctor offered to remove the placenta and umbilical cord for free, as they were causing Tangpos pain.

However, Tangpos allegedly reacted violently and refused to be admitted.

Instead, she signed a waiver and was discharged from the hospital.

The ambulance took them back to the street where Tangpos had given birth, despite her nonstop bleeding.

A few minutes later, she died while her helpless friend watched from the side.

Another paramedic team was called to the area, but Tangpos was already dead by the time they arrived.

One of the responders said that the victim possibly died due to excessive blood loss.

Meanwhile, the victim’s live-in partner and children arrived at the scene too late, finding their loved one already lying dead on the sidewalk where they usually slept.

