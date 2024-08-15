HONOR 200 Pro is Sold Out! Restock is Coming

With a guarantee of restocking soon, leading global smartphone devices provider HONOR announced that the flagship killer smartphone HONOR 200 Pro is officially sold out. The AI Portrait Master has been capturing the hearts of Filipinos since its launch and the wild first day sale last July 27, 2024.

To know more about the complete lineup of HONOR devices available, you may visit HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms

“This is a good problem for us, to be honest. Filipinos are getting more and more meticulous now in choosing their smartphones and it’s such a delight to see that they trust us. We are very confident with the performance of HONOR 200 Series and we will for sure replenish our stocks nationwide,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

Redefining AI Portrait Photography

The HONOR 200 Pro redefines smartphone portrait photography with its studio-level Portrait Camera set-up. It features a 50MP Portrait Main Camera with dual stabilization (OIS + EIS), ensuring clear and detailed images even in challenging lighting and motion-intensive scenarios. Equipped with a flagship-level 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor, the device delivers excellent light sensing capabilities and HDR support. The HONOR 200 Pro also includes a 50MP Telephoto Camera equipped with a customized Sony IMX 856 Sensor, enabling stunning zoomed portraits with remarkable sharpness and clarity. Additionally, the device boasts a 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera that offers automatic FOV switching, producing exceptional selfies in any lighting condition.

Get your hands on the AI Portrait Master! HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro are now available in-store nationwide priced at Php 24,999 and Php 29,999 respectively. Drop by any HONOR Experience and Partner Stores, or online via Lazada https://bit.ly/Laz_H200Series_PR, Shopee https://bit.ly/Shop_H200Series_PR, and Tiktok Shop https://bit.ly/TikTok_H200_PR.

Interested in other HONOR devices?

While it might be hard getting the in-demand HONOR 200 nowadays, you can get other HONOR devices for up to Php 14,000 off this Back-to-School Payday Sale on Lazada https://bit.ly/LazadaHONORPayDaySale, Shopee https://bit.ly/ShopeeHONORPayDaySale, and TikTok Shop https://bit.ly/TikTokHONORPayDaySale.

To know more about the complete lineup of HONOR devices available, you may visit HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

advt.

This press release is brought to you by HONOR Philippines / PRL Speedup Inc.

READ MORE: