Parcels burned as truck catches fire in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over P350,000 worth of packages and parcels from an e-commerce site were burned after a fire hit the truck that was carrying them in Mandaue City on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Firefighters in Mandaue City responded to a fire that engulfed a wing-van truck that was parked in Sitio Latasan, Brgy. Labogon around 2:30 p.m.

Fortunately, the flames were placed under control at 2:56 p.m. and then completely doused by 3:10 p.m.

Fire investigators pegged the damages at an estimated P350,000.

Based on the initial findings of the Mandaue City Fire Station, the fire reportedly started inside the wing van of the truck, or where the parcels were loaded.

The driver, identified as Mervin Cullat, said he saw smoke coming out from the cargo hold of the truck, prompting him to open the wingvan. He was eating near his truck when he saw the smoke.

But when he checked inside, the fire had already spread among the parcels inside the truck.

He said the truck was parked outside the warehouse of the e-commerce company because parking inside was full.

Fire investigators believed that the flames may have ignited due to the presence of flammable materials as the truck had been carrying batteries, gadgets and chemicals used for soap making.

However, further investigation is ongoing to determine the real cause of the fire.

