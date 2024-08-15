PSA urges prompt birth registration after Guo’s citizenship issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is urging parents to register their children’s Certificates of Live Birth (COLB) within 30 days of birth to avoid penalties and additional requirements.

Failure to do so could result in fines and a more complicated registration process.

“Kung timely registration or within 30 days from birth, wala gyud nay bayad. Pero kung delayed registration, so mo-undergo namo sa bayranan, penalty ug usa ka dupang requirements,” said Hera Juarez, PSA Central Visayas officer, in a program aired on Sugboanon Channel.

(If the registration is timely or within 30 days from birth, there’s no payment needed. But if it’s delayed registration, there will be fees, penalty and a lot of requirements needed.)

Juarez noted that some single mothers often delay registering their child’s birth due to issues related to paternity, such as the father not acknowledging the child or being abroad.

She urged parents, particularly in these situations, to proceed with the registration promptly, regardless of paternity concerns.

“Mao nang awhag nato sa atong mga Ka’Sugbo once nanganak mo, i-register dayun (inyong mga anak). Bahala og unknown pa ang father,” she said.

(That’s why we are urging all or Cebuanos that once you give birth, register the child right away. Even of the father is still unknown.)

Mayor Guo issue

The call for the timely COLB registration follows the PSA’s heightened vigilance on late birth registrations after the Senate uncovered irregularities involving Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

The investigation into Guo’s identity and citizenship revealed inconsistencies that raised concerns over the legitimacy of her documents. This prompted the PSA to tighten its guidelines.

On June 4, the PSA issued Memorandum Circular 2024-17, which outlines new procedures for delayed birth registrations.

The circular mandates individuals 18 years and older to appear in person before the city or municipal civil registrar to process their birth registration.

For minors with married parents, both parents must personally appear, while for minors with unmarried parents, only the mother is required to be present.

The PSA also listed additional requirements for delayed registration, which include:

A barangay certification issued by the Punong Barangay as proof of residency;

A National ID or proof of registration with the Philippine Identification System;

Two pieces of documentary evidence establishing the identity of the parents, such as their COLB, government-issued IDs, marriage certificate, or death certificate (if applicable);

An unedited, front-facing photo of the registrant to be attached to the application.

