TEAM apprehend vehicles with ‘Lumad’ license plates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will not recognize vehicle registrations, license plates, and driver’s licenses that were not issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

This after TEAM apprehended two vehicles bearing license plates with “LUMAD” markings on them.

The vehicle’s registration and the driver’s license were said to be issued by the KKK-Alimaong, who claimed that they were granted “self-governance” since they were an Indigenous People (IP) tribe.

In an interview with Hyll Retuya, assistant head of TEAM, he said that he ordered his traffic personnel to impound the vehicle.

“Naa silay kaugalingong registration sa ilang sakyanan, issued pod sa Alimaong. Unya they’re claiming nga ang ilang registration kay wala’y registration,” Retuya said.

“Mao to ang akong order sa ground kay impound gyud,” he added.

Retuya said that their special permit was unauthorized.

He added that motorists in the country are only bound to Republic Act No. 4136, or the Traffic Code of the Philippines, and other enabling ordinances of the different local government units (LGUs). No one is exempted from it.

