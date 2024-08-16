John Ver Espra to fight abroad for the first time

CEBU CITY, Philippines—John Ver Espra of Prime Fight Boxing Stable is set to make his international debut on September 7, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea.

The 25-year-old from Mandaue City will face Mongolia’s Orkhontungalag Unubold in a six-round flyweight bout in a fight card put up by Buffalo Promotions.

Espra, who recently secured his fourth professional win by defeating fellow Filipino Franz Carl Muyso on July 20, is on a winning streak.

READ MORE:

Apolinario remains highly ranked amidst world title defeat

His victory over Mays concluded in a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor (59-55, 59-55, 58-56).

His winning streak includes a unanimous decision against Raffie Jamero and a first-round knockout of Celmar Abejuela.

With a record of four wins (two by knockout) and three losses, Espra is eager to continue his success on an international stage.

In contrast, Unubold, 24, hails from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and has a professional record of one win, one loss, and one draw.

His sole victory came in 2019 against countryman Bateree Dui Tsendsuren. Unubold’s most recent bout ended in defeat against Japanese boxer Ren Kobayashi in Toyonaka, Japan.

Espra is the second fighter from Prime Fight Boxing Stable to compete abroad this year, following Pete Apolinar’s fight in Otsu, Japan, where he lost by unanimous decision to Matcha Nakagawa.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP