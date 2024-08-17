Fil-Am family offers $10,000 reward to find missing toddlers after mother found dead

A Filipino-American family is seeking help to find two missing toddlers after their mother was found dead at her ex-partner’s home.

The family from Sacramento, Calif., is offering a $10,000 reward for information on 2-year-old Mateo Lee and 4-year-old Athena Lee, the children of 28-year-old Angelica Bravo, who was discovered dead at the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee.

Last month, the police found Bravo’s body at Lee’s home in North Sacramento. The police are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. Camron Lee has not been labeled as a suspect.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on locating the missing kids, who were last seen with Lee.

Dawn Bodea, Bravo’s mother, pleaded for help on Fox40, “I know there’s someone out there that knows where they are. I just need them to tell us. I just want them to come home. I want them to be safe and to know that they’re loved. We need them back here.”

A close friend of Bodea has offered a $10,000 reward for information to help locate the missing toddlers.

Bravo’s family has spoken about Bravo being in an abusive relationship with Lee. Bravo’s older sister, Cecilia, said in an interview that the couple’s relationship “was rocky.”

Expressing her anguish, Cecilia said, “It’s just unreal. Athena, Mateo, we all love you so much. We all want you back here.”

Updates on the missing kids

The search for the missing toddlers continues. Camron Lee’s gray 2023 Honda Passport was found abandoned in Ensenada, Mexico.

Sacramento police believe that the children have been left somewhere in Southern California, where Lee has connections.

The FBI and the California Justice Department have included Athena and Mateo in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, an important step in extending the search process across state and national lines.

In addition, the FBI plans to alert the Mexican authorities. KCRA had reached out to Sacramento police, but there were no updates as of Tuesday.

If you have any leads or have seen the toddlers, you may reach out to the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or (916) 808-0560.

