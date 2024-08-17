CBM 2024 empowers MSMEs through a 2-day expo

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) commemorates the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in boosting economic growth with the Empowering Cebu’s MSMEs: A Solutions Expo for Growth at the Mountain Wing Atrium, slated from August 16 to 17, 2024.

MSMEs are the lifeblood of the economy; they compose a majority of the business economy. Here in Cebu, they are the innovators, the job creators, and the backbone of our local economy. Regan Rex King

Vice President for Cebu Business Mobilization and the CBM 2024 Overall Chairman

As part of the esteemed 2024 Cebu Business Month (CBM), it serves as a convergence of sprouting and established businesses from various sectors: telecommunication, banking, hospitality, delivery, food, and more, alongside government agencies.

“MSMEs are the lifeblood of the economy; they compose a majority of the business economy. Here in Cebu, they are the innovators, the job creators, and the backbone of our local economy,” amplifies Regan Rex King, the Vice President for Cebu Business Mobilization and the CBM 2024 Overall Chairman.

King also added that the gathering not only celebrates the resiliency, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of MSMEs but also intends to support them by providing essential knowledge, resources, connections, and solutions.

Some of the exhibitors present were PLDT Enterprise, Converge Business, Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), City di Mare, Aboitiz Land, Inc., Ilongga Inasal, Aboitiz Power / Visayan Electric, EastWest Ageas, the Philippine Franchise Association, Montebello Villa Hotel, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Agriculture (DA), and more.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the exposition was graced by CBM 2024 Overall Chairman Regan Rex King, CCCI President Jay Yuvallos, CBM 2024 Entrepreneurship Chairman Brigette Garcia-Alegado, and executives and members of CCCI and SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Opening opportunities, creating connections

The Empowering Cebu’s MSMEs: A Solutions Expo for Growth offers exhibitors a unique opportunity to engage directly with a pool of MSMEs actively seeking innovative solutions and support.

Additionally, they will have the chance to present their products and services to a targeted audience to establish their brand, as well as the opportunity to network with key decision-makers and generate qualified leads ready to invest in their solutions.

Relatively, CCCI President Jay Yuvallos reveals that about 90% of business worldwide falls under the MSME category and more than 99% in the local context. This implies that MSMEs are the dominant drivers of employment.

“MSMEs play a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development. MSMEs are instrumental in creating employment,” Yuvallos added. Thus allowing aspiring entrepreneurs to realize the potential impacts of venturing into their own businesses.

While aimed at forging partnerships and business opportunities, supporting the value and supply chain, fostering collaboration, and building meaningful relationships, it is also dedicated to creating an enabling ecosystem that strengthens and revitalizes Cebu’s business community.

The 2024 Cebu Business Month magnifies the motto, “Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise.”

The 2024 Cebu Business Month magnifies the motto, "Invest in Cebu, Prosper in Paradise."

