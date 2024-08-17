Caloocan residents shaken by fake news on ‘serial killer’

MANILA, Philippines — Social media reports of a “serial killer” in a stabbing spree, which later proved to be fake, sent shockwaves in Caloocan City on Thursday night, August 15.

“I am aware of the news spreading on social media about the alleged serial killings or the wandering of a serial killer here in Caloocan,” Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan said in Filipino in a Facebook post on Thursday. “This is fake news.”

However, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported a fatal stabbing incident in the city.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Marian Angeline Manaois was stabbed in front of a restaurant along Loreto Street, Barangay 85, in Barangay Bagong Barrio on Wednesday (August 14), according to NCRPO chief Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez.

The suspect, identified as Reyand Pude, also 22 years old, stabbed Manaois “multiple times without any apparent provocation,” according to Nartatez.

The tragic incident has been linked to a motive of jealousy, as the suspect and victim were former live-in partners, Nartatez said in a statement.

Manaois was later pronounced dead in MCU Hospital, according to the police chief.

Nartatez further said that the Caloocan City Police Station conducted a follow-up operation which led to the arrest of Pude at about 2:00 a.m. on Friday in Tanza, Cavite.

The suspect is currently in custody at Caloocan City Police Station.

