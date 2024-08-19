PNP gives cops 3 months to remove visible tattoos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said cops who have visible tattoos have three months to remove it.

According to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP chief General Rommel Marbil approved on July 3 the lifting of a moratorium on the implementation of the memorandum prohibiting policemen from having tattoos.

“After three months of non-compliance, there will be an investigation,” Fajardo told reporters in a phone interview.

“If there are medical reasons probably he will be given ample time to comply but for those who would refuse without justifiable reason, then it’s clearly indicated in the circular that they may be subjected to administrative sanctions,” she added.

Fajardo also said the PNP will not shoulder the cost of the tattoo removal of their personnel, and they have no equipment for such an undertaking.

“It’s a personal choice, hence, the expense for the removal of tattoos will be shouldered by each of the personnel [with tattoos],” she added.

The anti-tattoo policy excludes aesthetic tattoos, such as but not limited to eyebrows, eyeliner, or lips, according to Fajardo.

She reiterated that the tattoo policy will continue to be implemented for the applicants of PNP Academy and the police organization.

