Core Pacific Group, Batch 2011 hoist division titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Core Pacific Group and Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 were crowned champions in their respective divisions in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 on Sunday, August 18, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Core Pacific Group claimed the Division A title in a tense Game 3 showdown, edging the equally determined Gmall of Cebu with a 51-45 victory.

Former PBA player Joel Co was the standout performer for Core Pacific, delivering a dominant double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. His performance earned him the coveted “Most Valuable Player” award.

READ: Decisive finals set on Sunday in SHAABAA Season 27

Teammates Jeremy Ryan Huang and Dave Michael Ting also played pivotal roles, each contributing 11 points to secure the win.

Despite John Paul Cabrera’s game-high 16 points and seven rebounds, Gmall of Cebu had to settle for second place.

READ: SHAABAA 27: Batch 2021, 2013 remain unbeaten, share top spot

LIM SHINES WITH TRIPLE-DOUBLE

In Division B, Izak Kiefer Lim led Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 to victory with an outstanding triple-double performance, recording 23 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals.

Batch 2011 cruised to an 81-69 win over ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010, sweeping the best-of-three finals series in two straight games.

READ: SHAABAA introduces league-wide changes for Season 27

This victory was particularly sweet for Batch 2011, as they avenged last season’s finals loss to Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003.

Bradley Bacaltos added 18 points, while Franz Pacheco and Kris Porter contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively. Bernard Chioson chipped in with 10 points to help seal the championship.

READ: GMall of Cebu shocks Core Pacific Group, takes Game 1 of SHAABAA Finals

Gabe Branzuela’s impressive double-double of 24 points and 10 assists wasn’t enough to keep Batch 2010 in the fight, as they fell short of forcing a deciding Game 3.

Joseph Zozobrado and Jasper Diaz added 15 and 13 points, while Justin Dela Cruz scored 10 in their valiant but unsuccessful effort.

BATCH 2013 STAYS ALIVE

In Division C, defending champions Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 kept their title hopes alive after a 89-81 victory against Xchange Forex-Batch 2018, tying the series at 1-1 and forcing a decisive Game 3.

Fletcher Galvez led the charge for Batch 2013 with a powerful double-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Rendell Senining was also on fire, scoring 21 points to aid in the victory. Arc Araw-Araw and Emman Malazarte contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Despite Andrew Vincent Velasco’s 22-point effort, Batch 2018 couldn’t clinch the Division C title. Eroll Pastor added 14 points, while Jed Cedrick Colonia and Xavier Tarriman each contributed 13 in a losing effort.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP