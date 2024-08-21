Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia: ‘Cebu is super strong’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “The state of the province is strong. In fact, it is super strong.”

This was how Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia concluded her State of the Province Address (Sopa), which she delivered last Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Garcia’s Sopa for this year lasted approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes, and bared her administration’s latest accomplishments, plans as well as challenges.

The governor began her speech by recalling the year she was first elected to office, and the developments that soon followed, including political turmoil that marked her stint then.

Some of the highlights of her Sopa last Tuesday included the province’s financial standing, priority programs, and plans in the future.

The topics covered infrastructure, health, agriculture, livelihood, tourism, heritage preservation, education, and local and international agreements.

Garcia reported that Cebu remained the wealthiest province in the Philippines in terms of assets, amounting to P309 billion as of December 31, 2023.

It was ‘a significant increase of 74 billion from last year,’ she added.

Gov. Garcia accomplishments

The governor also revealed their accomplishments in terms of infrastructure and expanding its healthcare services.

According to Garcia, the provincial government is on track of completing 890 kilometers of provincial road.

She also announced that Cebu had effectively become the biggest hemodialysis operator among all local governments of the country following her decision to put up hemodialysis machines in various province and district hospitals.

The province currently has 77 hemodialysis stations in Capitol-run hospitals, Garcia said.

The governor also revealed her plans to commit big-ticket infrastructures like the revival of the Ciudad project in Capitol-owned properties in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City and putting up a waste-to-energy facility on the controversial Balili property in Naga City.

In the meantime, Garcia expressed gratitude to local officials as well as members of the private sector for their cooperation and support.

“Cebu is like no other. Ang Sugbo way sama, dili mangopya. Walay sundogan. Kay ang Sugbo maoy sumbanan,” she added.

Wednesday’s Sopa was also the first time to have a delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia as one of its key guests.

The Sopa formed part of the month-long celebration for Cebu province’s founding anniversary every August.

