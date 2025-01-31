Rosano drops another 20-point game as NUNS clobbers DLSZ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana rising star Zaydhen Rosano delivered another stellar performance for the National University Nazareth School (NUNS) Lady Bullpups in the UAAP Season 87 High School Girls Basketball Tournament.

She helped power NUNS to an emphatic 86-44 victory over De La Salle Zobel on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

The 16-year-old forward showcased her all-around game with 20 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, and four assists, anchoring the Lady Bullpups on both ends of the floor as they secured their second straight win.

A former standout at Abellana National School (ANS), Rosano put on a defensive clinic, helping NUNS force 22 steals while limiting DLSZ to just seven second-quarter points.

Coming off another 20-point outing in their record-breaking 94-point rout of Ateneo, Rosano once again set the tone early for the Lady Bullpups.

Her relentless play fueled NUNS’ dominant first half, allowing them to build a commanding 52-18 lead by halftime and put the game out of reach.

Aubrey Lapasaran led all scorers with 22 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds, and five steals. Ashlyn Abong registered a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while KJ Badajos contributed 11 markers as NUNS controlled all facets of the game, outrebounding DLSZ 55-26 and dishing out 23 assists.

With Rosano continuing to shine, the Lady Bullpups remain the team to beat as they push forward in their UAAP title campaign.

