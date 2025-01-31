Cebu FC seeks upset against league-leading Kaya Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will aim to pull off a stunning upset against league leaders Kaya FC-Iloilo when they clash in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, February 2, at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman pitch in Manila.

Cebu FC, which last saw action on December 1, faces the challenge of shaking off rust as it returns to the pitch against the in-form Kaya squad.

The Gentle Giants’ previous PFL outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Loyola FC, leaving them in fourth place in the standings.

This is a stark contrast to their impressive second-place finish last season, which earned them a ticket to the AFC Champions League 2.

Cebu FC currently holds a 4-2-1 (win-draw-loss) record, amassing 14 points. They trail third-placed Manila Digger FC, which has 15 points (5-2-0), and One Taguig FC, which sits in second place with 16 points (5-2-1).

Meanwhile, Kaya FC remains unbeaten at the top with a dominant 6-1-0 record, collecting 19 points.

Despite their current position in the standings, the Gentle Giants have a chance to climb higher with a statement victory over Kaya.

This will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs, both of which previously competed in the AFC Champions League last year.

