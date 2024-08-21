During Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024, don’t forget to bring umbrellas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The weather condition for the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this Sunday, August 25, 2024, may not be favorable to the spectators, especially those who will watch the street dancing competition.

This was shared by Engineer Alfredo Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan in a phone interview on Wednesday, August 21.

From Wednesday until Friday, Quiblat said that Metro Cebu will experience generally fair weather conditions which are sunny to partly cloudy with moderate to high chance of rain showers and heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms.

But on Saturday and Sunday, there is a higher chance of rain–60 to 80 percent chances–and the weather conditions are mostly cloudy to cloudy.

Quiblat said there is also a moderate to high chance of moderate to heavy rain showers on the weekend due to thunderstorms, which can be expected in the late afternoon or in the evening.

“Mas dili kaayo favorable ang conditions sa Saturday and Sunday compared to Wednesday up to Friday,” Quiblat.

With this, he advised the spectators of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 25 and 26 to bring their umbrellas or any protective gear against the rain.

“Kay any time of the day, mag-ulan, although ang ulan mostly ang ulan ari sa afternoon or evening,” he added.

The temperature on Wednesday to Friday is 26 to 33 degrees celsius, while on Saturday and Sunday is 26 to 32 degrees celsius.

The Pasigarbo this year will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center with 51 competing contingents and one guest performer.

