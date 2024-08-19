Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: What to expect this year

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | August 19,2024 - 10:17 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On August 25 and 26, Cebu City will host the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo once again.

Known as the ‘Festival of Festivals,’ this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

And here’s a rundown of what to expect this year.

Contingents

The Cebu Provincial Government earlier announced that a total of 51 contingents will join the Pasigarbo 2024. This includes the contingent from Lapu-Lapu City, which previously joined only as guest performers.

Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival will still participate as a guest performer.

Below is the list of contingents according to their order of performances:

1. Tuburan’s Tubod Festival

2. San Remigio’s Lapyahan Festival

3. Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival

4. Dumanjug’s Bisnok Festival

5. Dalaguete’s Utanon Festival

6. Talisay City’s Halad Inasal Festival

7. Alcoy’s Siloy Festival

8. Tudela’s Katunggan Festival

9. Borbon’s Tuba Festival

10. Madridejos’s Isda Festival

11. Santa Fe’s Panuhog Festival

12. Bantayan’s Palawod Festival

13. Malabuyoc’s Buyoc Festival

14. Asturias’s Lalin Festival

15. Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival

16. Alcantara’s Bahandi Festival

17. Santander’s Tostado Festival

18. San Fernando’s Sikoy-Sikoy Festival

19. Pilar’s Pamugsay Festival

20. Barili’s Panumod Festival

21. Argao’s La Torta Festival

22. Tabogon’s Sanggi Festival

23. Carmen’s Sinulog Sa Carmen

24. Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival

25. Sibonga’s Bonga Festival

26. Boljoon’s Bolho Festival

27. City of Naga’s Dagitab Festival

28. Daanbaantayan’s Haladaya Festival

29. Aloguinsan’s Kinsan Festival

30. Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival

Venue and program

The Pasigarbo this August 25 and August 26 will return at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC). In 2023, it was held at the Carcar City Sports Complex due to renovation works at CCSC.

The entire activity will still compose of two major segments – the Street Parade and the Ritual Showdown.

The Street Parade will start at 1 p.m., according to 5th District Board Member Red Duterte, who chairs the committee on tourism of the Cebu Provincial Board.

Its route will begin at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, with contingents expected to assemble on the streets within its vicinity – Escario and M. Velez streets.

Performers then will dance through the stretch of Osmeña Boulevard until they reach the entrance of CCSC where the Ritual Showdown will take place.

The showdown is expected to start between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Subsidy

The Capitol has also increased the subsidy it has granted to each participating contingent this year. From P2 million and P2.5 million, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia decided to pour additional P1 million.

This means every participating contingent from mainland Cebu will receive P3 million while P3.5 million each for those based in Camotes and Bantayan groups of islands.

In total, the province has set aside approximately P160 million as subsidy alone for the Pasigarbo.

In turn, Garcia, according to a report from Capitol’s media outlet Sugbo News, expects performers to “level up.”

The governor earlier disclosed that they are estimating for the entire costs for this year’s Pasigarbo to be more than P200 million.

“[But] that P200 million is going to the local economy,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Capitol has also tapped a new supplier for its lights and sound systems following the technical glitches that marred the Pasigarbo in 2023 in Carcar City. /clorenciana

