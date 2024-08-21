Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Stage design, rehearsals, tickets, dos and don’ts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the much-anticipated Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 draws near, the intricate preparations behind Cebu’s grand festival are now in full swing.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is a cultural festival held in line with the founding anniversary of Cebu celebrated every August.

The Pasigarbo 2024 is scheduled to take place on August 25 and 26 at Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

With the Cebu Provincial Government at the helm, this year’s event promises a spectacular display of culture and creativity, from an impressive stage design to meticulously planned rehearsals.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Cebu Provincial Board Member Red Duterte shared that while Cebu City “generously” provided the venue, the bulk of the coordination and logistical efforts fell on the shoulders of the province.

“We have collaborated with Cebu City with regards to security and cleanliness; the rest is sa side sa province,” Duterte said on August 20.

Pasigarbo stage size, design

Duterte, who also serves as the chairman of the committee on tourism, revealed that this year’s massive 60-foot by 120-foot stage will be significantly larger than the previous year’s 48-foot by 100-foot setup.

An elevated LED wall, rising 11 feet from the stage floor, is also expected to enhance the visual experience for the audience, allowing the audience to fully appreciate the intricate graphics that accompany each performance.

Pasigarbo rehearsals

The rehearsals for the contingents are also planned, with a tight schedule running from midnight on August 22 until 4 in the morning on August 24, Duterte said.

Each contingent, including a guest contingent from Cebu City, will have one hour on stage to perfect their routines.

The nocturnal rehearsals ensure that each group can practice without the interruptions and distractions that daytime activities might bring, he added.

This year, a total of 52 contingents will be performing, with Cebu City’s Banauan Cultural Group as guest contingents. Notably, Lapu-Lapu City, which participated as a guest contingent in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 in Carcar City, will be competing for the first time this year.

Pasigarbo tickets are free but…

As for the festival-goers eager to witness this cultural extravaganza, Duterte confirmed that entrance to the event is free.

However, to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth flow of attendees, Duterte said, wristbands would be distributed.

Each local government unit will receive an allocation of wristbands, with additional bands available at the tourism office for walk-ins.

Dos and Don’ts

Spectators at this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo are reminded to adhere to some general dos and don’ts to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

It’s important to wear comfortable clothing suitable for a day filled with festivities. Bringing essentials like water and an umbrella for protection against the sun and rain is highly recommended to stay hydrated and comfortable throughout the event.

While enjoying the street parade, spectators should avoid blocking the performers and maintain a respectful distance. And, of course, cheering enthusiastically for your favorite contingents is strongly encouraged to add to the festive atmosphere!