Four suspects yield P149,600 ‘shabu’ in separate Cebu City drug stings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of four drug suspects, including a man listed on the regional target list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), were nabbed in two separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu City on Tuesday, August 20.

The buy-busts also resulted in the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P149,600.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities dismantled an alleged drug den in Sitio Isla Alegre, Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

The subject of the operation and alleged drug den maintainer, identified as Jobal A. Rodilias, alias “Salam,” 43, was apprehended.

Operatives also arrested two alleged drug den visitors: Rogen B. Teleron, 31, jobless; and Jose Ocañada Lariosa Jr. III, 29, a construction worker.

They confiscated five packs of suspected shabu weighing around 12 grams during the operation, with an estimated average market value of P81,600. In addition, various drug paraphernalia were seized from the suspects.

According to Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, the drug sting stemmed from a tip from concerned citizens. Operatives found that Rodilias typically disposed of 20 grams of suspected shabu during their one-month case buildup.

A few hours later, at 5:45 p.m., another buy-bust operation was conducted in Sitio Niño, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

This led to the arrest of the subject of the operation, Christopher Cansancio, alias “Okoy,” 40, who is listed on the PDEA-PNP regional target list. Confiscated during the buy-bust were 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000.

Alcantara relayed that they conducted a case buildup for 6 months and found that Cansancio could dispose of 50-100 grams of drugs per week.

As of this writing, all four arrested suspects are in the custody of authorities pending the filing of drug charges against them. The confiscated drug evidence has been submitted for chemical analysis and proper disposition, added PDEA-7.

