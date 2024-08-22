Senior citizens with old IDs can claim their cash aid, says OSCA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eligible senior citizens who are set to receive their financial assistance for the third quarter this Sept. 7, 2024 can claim their cash aid even if their senior citizen ID is old.

Lawyer Homer Cabaral, head of the Office of the Senior Citizens Affair (OSCA), clarified this with CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday, Aug. 22.

“Makadawat gihapon sila bisag karaan kaayo ilang ID basta klaro pana ilang ngan, klaro pa ilang picture nga sila… bisag dili pa ilisdan,” Cabaral said after he received reports that those holders of old IDs cannot get their financial aid.

(They can still receive their cash aid even with the old ID as long as their names and picture are clear. Even if they don’t replace it yet.

READ MORE:

Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City to get cash aid on Sept. 7

He said that he learned through social media that there were people spreading “fake news,” stating that senior citizens should renew their IDs or else they cannot claim the P3,000 cash aid.

“Ang OSCA wa’y order ana,” Cabaral said.

(The OSCA didn’t order that.)

Cabaral said that in case a senior citizen’s ID is almost faded or worn out, the holder must replace them with new ones by visiting the OSCA.

“Ang katong ilang karaang ID, ilang i-surrender adto sa OSCA office (if they want to renew). Ang importante lang gyud, wala tay order nga dili mo makadawat sa financial assistance karong September og dili ilisdan inyong ID,” Cabaral explained.

(The old IDs can be surrendered to the OSCA office if they want to renew. The important things is that we dodn’t give an order stating that senior citizens cannot claim their financial assistance this September if they don’t change their IDs.)

The total number of beneficiaries for the financial assistance covering the north and south districts of Cebu City is estimated at 91,000.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP