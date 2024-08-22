 P4.2M worth of counterfeit cellphone accessories seized in Cebu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of P4.2 million worth of counterfeit cellphone accessories were confiscated during an operation of the National Bureau of Investigation-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2024, in Cebu City.

The operation was done by virtue of a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 in Manila. Eight stores were subjected in the warrant.

Raffy Gonzaga, team leader of NBI NCR, said that a Chinese telecommunications company filed a complaint against these stores for selling counterfeit products bearing their brand name.

Among the products that they confiscated were chargers, earphones, cords, among others. These stores were located in Colon Street and Osmeña Blvd.

Quality issues

Gonzaga also warned the use of these counterfeit products, since their quality were questionable.

“Marami na tayong nakukuhang balita na natala sa atong mga pahayagan na marami pong naaksidente sa paggamit ng pekeng produkto,” Gonzaga said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo GMA.

He added that owners of these stores will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, particularly section 155 in relation to section 170 or the Trademark Infringements.

