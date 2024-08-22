Alice Guo’s companions arrested in Indonesia – Abalos

MANILA, Philippines — Two of dismissed Bamban town mayor Alice Guo’s companions have been arrested in Indonesia, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Abalos said this was relayed to him by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil.

“As for Alice Guo, I received a report last night from Chief PNP that two of her companions are now detained in Indonesia,” Abalos said in an ambush interview in Pasay City.

Guo is reportedly out of the country since July 18, according to Senator Risa Hontiveros, but the mayor’s camp insisted she is still in the country.

The former mayor, who has been the subject of scrutiny over her alleged ties to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in Bamban town, was found to be owning a helicopter, according to documents gathered by Hontiveros’ office.

