Cebu City cops on full alert for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Cebu City are in full alert status for the upcoming celebration of the 2024 on Sunday, August 25.

The full alert has been enforced since Monday, August 19, and will be implemented until the day after the event.

“Full alert ang atoang kapulisan ngari sa Cebu City Police Office. Apil na pud na sa mga na-augment sa amoa ana nga adlawa including ang mga kasigbit nga mga cities and municipalities,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Macatangay also relayed that they are 100% ready to provide the security for the annual celebration, especially with the expected attendance of VIPs.

Not less than 2,000 police officers will be roaming the streets and securing the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) starting at 6 a.m. on the day of the event.

In spite of this special coverage, Macatangay assured that their daily anti-criminality strategies will not be affected.

She also disclosed that they have not received reports of threats that could disrupt the street dancing parade and the grand ritual showdown.

“So far, none at this point in time but our guards are very up and our anti-criminality measures are in place just in case there are any eventualities. But as of now, we have not received any threats that will take place during this event,” stated Macatangay.

A total of 51 contingents from different cities and municipalities in Cebu province will be gathering at the CCSC on Sunday for the celebration.

Spectators are also expected to arrive to witness the annual event dubbed as the “festival of all festivals” for free.

For everyone’s safety, authorities will be implementing a “one entrance and one exit” policy at the CCSC for the contingents and another system for the spectators.

Macatangay urged those who will attend to be patient and to diligently follow the protocols.

Spectators are prohibited from bringing in bladed weapons, liquor, pyrotechnics, and anything that could cause physical harm to others.

Police further advised them to avoid bringing big packs if possible in order to avoid hassle during the bag inspection at the entrance. /clorencian

According to Macatangay, there will be no signal jamming or liquor ban implemented in the city for this year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. /clorenciana

