The Festival of Festivals: What is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo?

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Every August, hundreds of performers from nearly all municipalities and cities in Cebu prepare for one of the biggest festivals here where no less than 20 contingents participate and compete.

The Pasigarbo for this year, the 9th iteration of the event, is scheduled to take place on August 25 and 26.

A total of 51 contingents will be participating, including those from the tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue. For this year, the Capitol, the head organizer, will return to the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

READ: Rama on Pasigarbo sa Sugbo at CCSC: ‘Nganong diha man gyud?’

But why does Cebu hold the Pasigarbo, and what purpose does the ‘festival of festivals’ serve?

History

The Province of Cebu celebrates its charter day every August 6 and usually holds month-long activities to commemorate the milestone. One of these activities is the Pasigarbo.

The first Pasigarbo sa Sugbo kicked off in 2008 as part of the celebration for the provincial government’s founding anniversary. The name is derived from the Cebuano root word ‘garbo,’ which means pride, reflecting the diverse and rich culture each contingent proudly showcases during their performance.

READ: Garcia defends CCSC as Pasigarbo venue amid Rama’s opposition

It was first introduced during the term of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and was eventually credited to her as the brains behind it.

Pasigarbo was conceptualized to promote the rich culture unique to every town and city in Cebu. Each contingent is named after the festival of the town or city they represent. It was also intended to further promote Cebu’s tourism industry.

READ: LIST: ‘New’ Pasigarbo 2023 winners

Throughout the Years

The first Pasigarbo was held at the now-defunct Cebu International Convention Center (CICC), with over 30 contingents joining the inaugural event. The Palawod Festival from Bantayan Island was named champion and held the title for the next two years.

Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival, another crowd favorite, emerged as the champion during the 4th Pasigarbo sa Sugbo in 2011. Besides Carcar City and Bantayan, the Rosquillos Festival of Liloan was a previous winner in the earlier editions of Pasigarbo.

READ: Pasigarbo update: ‘Re-computed’ results to be revealed on Sept. 6

From 2008 to 2012, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was held at the controversial CICC in Mandaue City. However, in 2013, the so-called ‘festival of festivals’ was put on indefinite hiatus before returning in 2019 when Garcia was reelected as governor.

At that time, it was transferred to the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) after the CICC was condemned for incurring heavy damage from the 2013 earthquake and Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan). The festival went on another hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2022.

In 2023, the organizers decided to hold it outside Cebu City, specifically in Carcar City in the south, as the CCSC underwent repairs that year.

This year, it will return to the CCSC, with 52 contingents expected to join.

