Araneta’s comeback on the horizon as injury recovery advances

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Top-ranked Cebuano boxer Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta is inching closer to a return to the ring, according to Omega Boxing Gym.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Araneta after his impressive first-round knockout of Arvin Magramo in their IBF world light flyweight eliminator last January at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

The buzz around his whereabouts grew as rumors circulated, pinpointing his absence instead of pursuing for the world title due to a left wrist injury.

Omega Boxing Gym’s Andrew Singco confirmed that Araneta’s injury, which has kept him sidelined from challenging current IBF light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga, was more severe than initially thought.

Comeback fight

Araneta’s left arm was often seen in a cast, and his injury was confirmed when he shared a photo of himself at an orthopedic clinic in Cebu.

The good news, however, is that Araneta’s return is on the horizon.

Singco revealed that the team is targeting January for his comeback fight, potentially at the same venue, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, during the Sinulog Festival.

“We’re just waiting on the results of the Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Masamichi Yabuki fight,” Singco said.

“Cristian will face the winner. He’s still undergoing rehab, and while he’s improving, he’s not yet at 100%. We hope to line up a fight with the winner during the Sinulog weekend at NUSTAR.”

Singco also expressed gratitude to the IBF for maintaining Araneta’s position as the No. 1 contender despite his injury.

“The IBF has been understanding, keeping Cristian as the top contender after we submitted all the medical documents and proof of his surgery,” he added.

Araneta, 29, from Borbon town in northern Cebu, boasts a record of 24 wins with 19 knockouts and only two defeats. His return is highly anticipated, and fans are hopeful that the new year will bring a thrilling comeback.

