Digong urges gov’t to reject ‘abusive, violent’ orders after KJC raid

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has called on “the remaining decent and patriotic members” of the government not to be used in the enforcement of “abusive and violent” illegal orders following the latest raid in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Buhangin District, Davao City.

Duterte’s statement follows the August 24 raid where 2,000 members of the Philippine National Police attempted to serve arrest warrants against fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy — who is wanted for child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking cases — and other sect members.

“Our country has never been in a more tragic state as it is today. Rights have been trampled upon and our laws, derided,” the former chief executive said Saturday.

“We call on the remaining decent and patriotic members of our government not to allow themselves to be used and to be abusive and violent in enforcing illegal orders,” he added.

Violent confrontation

During the service of the arrest warrants, Duterte said that a “violent confrontation” occurred, resulting in the death of a KJC member and injury of others.

“We sympathize with the members of the KJC for having become victims of political harassment, persecution, violence, and abuse of authority. This certainly puts a dark stain on the hands of those involved in today’s incident, led by no less than the top police official of the region,” he added.

“We call on all Filipinos, regardless of political persuasion, to offer prayers for peace and justice, and to spare our people of the unwarranted tension brought about by the reign of fear and terror by people sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of this country,” Duterte also said.

He then asked the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “how it can guarantee the preservation of the constitutional rights of Filipinos when even the most fundamental of these rights are being blatantly violated?”

KJC raid

Aside from the former chief executive, his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte likewise condemned the latest raid as she apologized to KJC members for asking them to vote for Marcos during the 2022 polls.

Last April 3, a Davao Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and his five subordinates. They are facing charges of violating the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

Days later on April 11, a Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest of the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a nonbailable offense.

Quiboloy has been evading arrest since, while authorities are continuously searching for his whereabouts.

On August 8, Davao police regional office director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III revealed that Quiboloy is only inside the KJC compound.

Authorities first raided the KJC compound last June 10, but members of the religious sect prevented them from entering.

