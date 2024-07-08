P10M reward offered for arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — A P10 million reward awaits anyone who will step forward and provide credible information that would lead to the arrest of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

In a press conference on Monday, Abalos also announced a P1 million reward each for the arrest of Quiboloy’s subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes and Jackiely Roy.

“Meron tayong mga kaibigan na gusto tumulong sa paghahanap sa kanila at nag offer na reward na P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million each for others,” the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) chief said.

(We have friends who want to help find them and have offered a reward of P10 million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy and P1 million each for others.)

Last April 3, a Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and his subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes, and Jackiely Roy.

They are facing charges of violating Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

On April 11, a Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest of the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense.

