8 Compostela contingent members of Pasigarbo ‘maltreated’ by cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer was arrested for allegedly maltreating eight youngsters, who were contingents from the Compostela town in Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Saturday afternoon, August 24, 2024, at Guadalupe Elementary School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Police Corporal Ronnie Ray Montejo, 34 years old, a resident of San Francisco town in northern Cebu and was assigned to the Compostela Police Station.

The police was detailed to help secure the contingents of the town.

The eight victims were residents of Compostela, whose ages ranged from 16 to 22 years old.

8 Compostela contingent members allegedly maltreated

Based on the investigation of Guadalupe Police Station, the choreographers asked the assistance of the police to gather their contingents to have their formation at the school gymnasium.

However, the eight victims came late which made the police angry.

As a result, the victims were allegedly beaten by the police by allegedly hitting their hands with a wooden stick.

The choreographers then reported the incident to Guadalupe Police Station, after a commotion happened.

Currently, Montejo is placed under the custody of the Guadalupe Police Station, where he will be facing charges for physical injury and violation of Republic Act No. 7610 or Child Abuse.

Members of the media tried to get the comment of the police, however, he refused to be interviewed.

