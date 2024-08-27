Shiela Guo: I was born in China, Alice is not my biological sister

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Guo admitted before a Senate subpanel on Tuesday that Alice Guo is not her biological sister and that she only met the dismissed Bamban mayor when she was already 17 or 18 years old.

Shiela confessed before the chamber’s subpanel on justice and human rights that Alice’s father and mother Jian Zhong Guo and Wen Yi Lin are not her real parents.

“Kanina narinig ko si Jian Zhong Guo ay di mo biological father?” asked Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, to which Shiela answered: “Hindi [ko] po tunay na tatay.”

(Earlier I heard Jian Zhong Guo is not your biological father?) (He is not my real father)

Gatchalian proceeded to ask whether Wen Yi Lin is her mother, but she also said no. At this point, Gatchalian asked if Alice is her sister, but she also said no.

“Hindi kayo related? I mean hindi kayo tunay na magkapatid? Hindi kayo biological na magkapatid?” asked Gatchalian.

(You are not related? I mean, she is not your real sibling? She is not your biological sister?)

“Opo,” she answered. (Yes)

Prior to Gatchalian’s prodding, sub-panel head Sen. Risa Hontiveros already asked who Shiela’s real parents are, but she declined to answer saying she already has a pending case.

Shiela: I was born in China

Apart from this, Shiela likewise revealed that she was not, in fact, born in the Philippines.

Shiela confessed this before the chamber after Hontiveros asked her what her first memory of the Philippines is.

Based on existing records, Shiela arrived in the Philippines in 2001. Prior to the Philippines, Shiela said she came from China.

“So anong dahilan na nag create ng Filipino identity para sa inyo? Ano yung dahilan na kailangan kumuha ng Filipino citizenship para sa inyo?” asked Hontiveros.

(So why was there a need to create a Filipino identity for you? What is the reason why there is a need to get Filipino citizenship?)

“Para sa akin kasi, bigay sa akin ni Daddy, ‘yun na yung passport na pag may punta sa travel, ‘yun na ang gagamitin mo,” she answered.

(For me, it was only given to me by my Dad, he said that the passport will be used for travels.)

This then prompted Hontiveros to ask whether or not Shiela was really born in the Philippines, but Shiela admitted that she was born in China.

“So sa China din kayo ipinanganak?” asked Hontiveros. (So you were born in China?)

“Ako po, opo,” she answered.

(Me, yes)

Earlier, National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago bared that Shiela is Chinese national Zhang Mier.

“There was a comparative fingerprint analysis between Shiela L. Guo, ito ‘yung nasa amin, at isang Zhang Mier. Comparative fingerprint analysis shows Chinese Zhang Meir and Shiela L. Guo are one and the same person,” the NBI chief said then.

