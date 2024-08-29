DOJ exec: Sheila Guo qualified as state witness in Alice Guo case

MANILA, Philippines — Shiela Guo is qualified to become a state witness against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, at least.

That is according to Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, who said that he did not want to preempt any decisions.

However, when asked about the possibility, he admitted that Shiela would be qualified to be a state witness.

Ty said in a mix of English and Filipino in an ambush interview in the Senate on Wednesday, “I don’t want to get ahead of such a thing, but she is qualified. Because if you think of it, she’s not the mastermind of all these illegal things,”

“If we would believe her testimony yesterday, it appears as if she was only implicated by others. So let’s see what would happen. Many things may still happen,” he added.

In order to be a state witness, Ty said a case is needed to be filed against Shiela. She would then be discharged on grounds that she will be a state witness.

Despite admitting that Shiela is qualified for such, Ty emphasized that a lot needs to be done in order for such a thing to happen.

“We will determine. If I’m not mistaken, this needs to be brought in court. But let’s not dwell on this possibility too much. This is only forward thinking. A lot needs to be done before she becomes a state witness. If ever it happens,” he said.

Shiela personally appeared before the Senate on Tuesday to face a public inquiry to find out how the dismissed Bamban mayor was able to “escape” Philippine jurisdiction despite an outstanding arrest warrant and lookout bulletin.

In the same hearing, Shiela bared that she left the Philippines with Alice and Wesley Guo in the first week of July. She likewise admitted that Alice is not her biological sister and that she only met the dismissed Bamban mayor when she was already 17 or 18 years old.

