Apple Rubin finishes 22nd ASEAN+ Age-group Chess standard tilt with a commendable outing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Toledo City’s rising chess star, Apple Rubin, made a promising debut at the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-group Chess Championships 2024 in Vientiane, Laos.

On Wednesday, August 28, Rubin concluded a tough standard competition with an impressive performance.

Representing the Philippines in the girls’ 14 division, Rubin, alongside fellow Filipinas Iana Angela Sotaridona and Anica Shey Dimatangihan, faced a formidable lineup of opponents.

Over nine intense rounds, she competed against 10 Vietnamese players and one Laotian contender.

In her impressive first international outing, Rubin secured a commendable seventh place with 4.5 points. This achievement is a testament to her dedication, especially given her debut on such a prestigious stage.

Despite setbacks in the seventh and eighth rounds against the eventual champion, Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Le Xuan Hien Dang, and Nguyen Bao Linh Vu from Vietnam, Rubin showed resilience.

She ended her campaign on a high note, clinching a victory in the final round against Laos’ Ryzia Ley Suelo.

Throughout the tournament, Rubin won four matches and drew one, demonstrating her potential and promise for future competitions.

WCM Dang emerged as the top player in the girls’ 14 division with 7.5 points, while Sotaridona achieved an impressive second place with 6.5 points.

Vu completed the top three with 5.5 points, and Dimatangihan finished in 10th place with 4.0 points.

Rubin’s mentor, Atty. Jeah Gacang, who accompanied her to Laos, remains optimistic. The rapid and blitz rounds are still to come this week, promising more exciting opportunities for this young chess prodigy.

Rubin’s performance is a source of inspiration, not just because she is a newcomer to this international tournament, but also due to her determination after overcoming financial challenges and problems with her documents prior to the tournament.

