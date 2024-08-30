Paras, Kyoguchi trilogy set for October in Yokohama, Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A high-stakes boxing match is set as former world title challenger Vince “J-Vince” Paras and his fierce rival Hiroto Kyoguchi of Japan will collide in a much-anticipated trilogy bout on October 13 in Yokohama, Japan.

The storied rivalry between Paras and Kyoguchi traces back to 2018 when they first crossed paths in a world title fight. Kyoguchi, the then-defending International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion, successfully retained his title by defeating Paras via unanimous decision on home soil.

However, Paras exacted revenge just this past May in Incheon City, South Korea, where he defeated Kyoguchi by unanimous decision in a 10-round bout. This victory extended Paras’ winning streak to five consecutive fights, improving his record to 21 wins (15 by knockout), 2 losses, and 1 draw.

Now, the third and likely final chapter of their rivalry will unfold. This trilogy will headline the fight card of Treasure Boxing Promotions of former world champion turned promoter Masayuki Ito.

Interestingly, Kyoguchi himself is still reeling from his own defeat by unanimous decision to Paras last May, marking his second career loss. The 30-year-old promoter carries a record of 18 wins, 12 of which came by knockout.

Adding further excitement to the card, one of Ito’s top fighters, former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero, will make his long-awaited return to the ring after a year-long hiatus. Casimero is slated to face American Saul Sanchez in the co-main event.

