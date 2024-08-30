Talisay accident: Man dies after vehicle rams into house

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

August 30,2024 - 01:30 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 41-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving rammed into a house by the side of the road in Sitio Libo, Brgy. Mohon in Talisay City in southern Cebu on Thursday afternoon, August 29.

The owner of the house, who was blissfuly boiling water inside, also sustained minor injuries due to the accident.

The dead driver was identified as Alberto Villasis Jr., 41, a resident of Brgy. Tungkil in Minglanilla.

Villasis works as a driver for a service hailing application.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CTTODA), told CDN Digital that the accident happened at around 4:00 p.m.

Tumulak said that Villasis was traveling from Talisay to Minglanilla, possibly on his way home, at the time of the incident.

According to witnesses, the man’s vehicle was swerving left to right before ramming into a house by the roadside.

Inside the house made up of light materials was the owner, Juanito Labroso, 78.

Tumulak said that the impact caused one of the vehicle’s front wheels to fall into a small ditch by the side of the house.

The vehicle then flipped over with the driver’s side down on the ground.

Rescue personnel and residents worked together to flip the vehicle upright, said Tumulak.

During the rescue, Villasis was unresponsive and was foaming in the mouth.

This led residents to suspect that the driver suffered an attack, which caused the accident.

Villasis was rushed to the Cebu City South Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house was injured after he was hit by debris when the car crashed into the wall of the house.

Labroso sustained minor injuries on his hand and knee. Medical responders immediately attended to his injuries at the scene.

According to Tumulak, an investigation is ongoing to determine what happened.

He added that the driver’s family would be discussing with Labroso on the financial compensation they would be giving for the damage on his house.

