Man who slit neighbor’s throat charged with frustrated homicide
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 56-year-old man who was arrested for slitting his neighbor’s throat due to a negative comment about the taste of his coconut wine in Carmen town, northern Cebu, has been charged with frustrated homicide.
The incident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, in Purok Lumboy, Barangay Cantucong, Carmen.
The victim, Francisco Sampan, 60, was rushed to the hospital after his neighbor, Carlito Aresco, slit his throat with a scythe.
Aresco, 56, makes a living by producing and selling coconut wine, locally known as “tuba.”
Both men were having a drinking session at the time of the incident when the victim told the suspect that his coconut wine did not taste good.
This angered Aresco, who responded by saying that Sampan should not buy it if he did not like the taste.
Their argument escalated into a fistfight, and the victim was knocked to the ground.
When Sampan’s back was turned, Aresco allegedly grabbed his scythe from his waist and slit the victim’s throat from behind.
As of this writing, Sampan is still being treated for his injuries at the hospital.
Aresco, on the other hand, is detained at the custodial facility of the Carmen Police Station.
According to the police, they filed charges of frustrated homicide against the suspect on Thursday, August 29.
