Man slits neighbor’s throat over tuba criticism in Carmen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to a negative comment about the taste of coconut wine, locally known as “tuba,” a man slit his neighbor’s throat in Purok Lumboy, Barangay Cantucong, Carmen town, on Tuesday afternoon, August 27, 2024, at around 3 p.m.

The victim, identified as Francisco Sampan, 60, was rushed to the hospital, where he is now recuperating.

The suspect was identified as Carlito Aresco, 56, whose livelihood is producing and selling coconut wine. Both Sampan and Aresco are residents of the said barangay.

Police Captain Jessie Tañola, chief of the Carmen Police Station, said that the victim and the suspect were having a drinking session when the victim told the suspect that his coconut wine did not taste good, which made the suspect angry.

“Katong biktima nakabuhi og istorya nga way lami ang tuba, unya murag natandog ang garbo sa suspect,” Tañola said.

The suspect responded that if the victim did not like the taste of his coconut wine, he should stop buying from him. Their heated argument escalated into a fistfight, during which the suspect was defeated and knocked to the ground.

When the victim turned his back, the suspect suddenly stood, grabbed his scythe from his waist, and slit the victim’s throat from behind.

“Mao to nilakaw ang biktima unya nagkuha ug sanggot ang suspect dayon abis sa liog sa biktima,” Tañola added.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital for treaatment. Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and will face charges of frustrated homicide.

RELATED STORIES

Carmen, Cebu tragedy: Body of pregnant woman, 12-yr-old boy found

Man smashes neighbor to the ground killing him in Cebu City

Man shot dead during drinking spree in Cavite

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP