Man smashes neighbor to the ground killing him in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old man from Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City landed in jail after killing a neighbor because of a cellphone last May 10, 2024.

The arrested suspect is accused of violently smashing the victim to the ground, which led to the latter’s untimely demise almost a month after the incident.

Police, in a report, revealed that the incident happened along M. Velez Street in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City at around 7:00 a.m.

The victim was identified as Arman Sombilon, 34, a resident of the barangay.

Meanwhile, the suspect was his neighbor Arnel Abad, 26.

READ:

The attack on May 10 was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from a nearby establishment.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen approaching and talking with the victim who was sitting on top of a motorcycle.

Abad reportedly wanted to pay off a cellphone that was pawned to the victim. However, the victim refused because he already pawned the phone to another person.

A few seconds later, the suspect kicked the motorcycle causing Sombilon to fall to the ground.

The suspect then lifted up Sombilon and smashed him hard on the pavement causing him to lose consciousness and his head to bleed.

After this, Abad tried to lift up the unconscious victim but fled after seeing the blood on the ground.

Sombilon, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center for medical treatment.

Upon receiving a report on the incident, personnel of the Abellana Police Station immediately conducted a hot pursuit operation against Sombilon.

He was reportedly identified as the assailant through the CCTV footage and statements from eye-witnesses.

At around 11:00 a.m. on the same day, he was apprehended by police officers and brought to the station’s custodial facility.

Police Captain Mark Don Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, said that they filed a charge of serious physical injury against the suspect.

Leanza also narrated that the victim woke up from a coma after three days and suffered memory loss.

However, he succumbed to his injuries and died on the fourth day he was at the hospital.

Police then amended the charge against Abad to murder, which is non-bailable.

As of this writing, the suspect has already been transferred to the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan.

READ:

Leanza further stated that they are confident that they filed a strong case against the suspect for his crime.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog advised the public to practice patience when dealing with others for their own safety.

“Daghan na kaayo tag nahibal-an nga experience nga ing-ana nga maglalis, mohantong sa kamatayon. Kita man gud, kinahanglan gyud taason lang gyud nato atong pasensya kay wa ta kabalo kanang atong kalalis basig naa pa na siyay mas lalom nga problema,” he said.

Dalogdog emphasized that the smallest misunderstandings could lead to violence if both parties act impulsively like the man smashes neighbor to death.

“Akong ma-advice sa atong mga kaubanan nga kinahanglan pataasan lang gyud nato ang atong pasensya. Iwas gyud ta aning mga lalis lalis para layo ta sa problema,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP