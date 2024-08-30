Search for Quiboloy hideouts narrow, half of KJC compound checked

The search for fugitive televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has approached the seventh day and the Philippine National Police (PNP) has already inspected about half of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) 30-hectare compound in Davao City.

This was according to PNP spokesperson, Colonel Jean Fajardo, who in turn said that this information was also from the Davao police regional office director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III.

“According to him (Torre), more or less, around close to 40 to 50 percent [of the compound] were inspected,” Fajardo said in a press conference.

Fajardo noted that the police are zeroing in on the “specific areas” of the suspected underground facility where Quiboloy is believed to be hiding.

“We are looking at an underground facility made out of thick stones, thick metals,” Fajardo said.

She noted that the underground facility “was built and made to withstand any man-made calamity or even natural-made disasters.”

“We have specific areas, but I hope you understand that we could not give the specific [areas] so as not to telegraph [our moves],” she said.

On Saturday, around 2,000 members of the PNP raided the 30-hectare KOJC compound.

Quiboloy and the five co-accused face child abuse cases before the Davao City court. One of them has been in the custody of authorities since July.

The religious leader also has standing arrest warrants for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

