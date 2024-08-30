Quiboloy hunt continues: 60 policemen hurt

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) have remained inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City to serve the arrest warrant against embattled Pastor Apollo Quiboloy with the police operation there now on its fifth day.

And since this started, some 60 policemen were injured.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo in a press conference on Thursday said “around 60 in total.”

She added “But as we say, that’s part of the hazards of being police and we have to commend our police, they really exercised maximum tolerance.”

Additional PNP personnel started arriving in batches on Tuesday night, coming from other parts of Mindanao, according to Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, the Davao regional command director for police community relations.

The Army would also contribute soldiers — up to four companies — to intensify the operation which is now on its fifth day.

Authorities believe that Quiboloy is hiding inside the KJC compound.

Earlier, Fajardo said the PNP may soon spot the secret entrance and passageway of a bunker where “signs of life” have been detected.

Quiboloy and the five co-accused face child abuse cases before the Davao City court. One of them has been in the custody of authorities since July.

The religious leader also has standing arrest warrants for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

