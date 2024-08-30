Sen. Tolentino criticizes LTO’s new directive on motorcycle plates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Francis Tolentino strongly disagrees with the directive issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 to apprehend motorcycles without a plate or using an improvised plate starting September 1, 2024.

The senator mentioned that he saw a video circulating online where people are lining up to inquire about their plates or to secure a certificate so that they won’t be apprehended since their plate numbers are not yet available.

The video was taken at a mall in Cebu City, where an LTO satellite office is located.

“Medyo masama po yun kasi nabalitaan ko nung isang araw na yung mga mall dito ay ang haba ng pila kasi hindi naman nabibigyan ng LTO ng plaka,” Tolentino said.

“Tapos huhulihin nila sa September 1. Ang ginawa nila para daw hindi mahuli ay mag-iisyu sila ng certification,” he added.

Tolentino stated that it was the agency’s fault that motorists haven’t received their plates yet.

He added that currently, the agency has a backlog of more than 11 million plates.

“Walang kasalanan yung motorcycle riders, ang may kasalanan LTO. Di nabigyan ng plaka ng LTO, huhulihin sila dahil walang plaka,” he said.

He also criticized the agency for collecting a fee of P40 for the issuance of the certificate.

“Anong kasalanan nila? Kalokohan na yung directive na yun,” he explained.

The senator added that he had already written a letter to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, urging him to review the said directive.

Tolentino visited Daanbantayan town on Friday, August 30, 2024, to join in the celebration of the Haladaya Festival in the town.

