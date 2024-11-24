Warriors keep immaculate record in CESAFI collegiate football

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) collegiate football champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, continued their dominant run, securing a fifth consecutive victory with a commanding 2-0 win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on Saturday, November 23, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The triumph not only preserved USC’s unblemished record but also halted UP Cebu’s momentum, ending the Fighting Maroons’ two-match winning streak.

With this latest outcome, the Warriors solidified their top position in the standings with 15 points, further intensifying the competition in the second round. Meanwhile, UP Cebu, now with a 3-2 win-loss record, holds second place with nine points.

Aureli Acuin Gaspe emerged as the hero for USC, netting both goals in a superb individual performance. Gaspe broke through UP Cebu’s resilient defense with a well-placed strike in the 76th minute. He then sealed the victory with a second goal at the 90th minute, capping off a crucial win for the Warriors.

USC now sets its sights on maintaining a flawless campaign as they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m. This will be their last match in the elimination round.

High School Division

In the high school division, defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, extended their unbeaten run, claiming their fourth victory with an emphatic 3-0 win over USC-Basic Education.

Keanne Dolloso, Renbo Enriquez, and Joseph Requiron each found the back of the net in the 13th, 16th, and 64th minutes, respectively, securing their place at the top of the standings.

In the other high school game, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles delivered a solid performance, defeating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) with a 2-0 scoreline.

Jared Willy Almendras starred with a brace, scoring in the 31st and 80th minutes, leading the Magis Eagles to a vital victory.

