Raymond Garcia vows justice for victims of collapsed riprap walls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has vowed to seek justice for the victims of the two separate riprap wall collapses in Cebu City on Sunday, September 1.

The first incident happened in Brgy. Tisa, followed by another one in the mountain barangay of San Jose.

Senior high school student Jemimah Ibuña, 17, was buried in rubles in the riprap wall collapse in Brgy. Tisa. The incident in Brgy. San Jose also claimed the life of Claire Dosdos, 26.

On Monday, September 2, Garcia visited both sites and assured the grieving families that the local government would thoroughly investigate the incidents.

He also vowed to hold those responsible accountable, and that any violations of regulations would not be overlooked.

“Atong tan-awon, samot na if naa ba sila’y permit ana kay if wala gani, mo-kiha gyud ta. Civil ug criminal cases aron motagam gyud ning mga ingon ani,” Garcia said during his visit in Brgy. Tisa.

Cry for justice

Quoting the outcome of the initial investigation conducted by City Hall, Garcia said that the riprap wall of the Kinalumsan River was within the three-meter easement, a clear violation of the law.

Garcia assured the public that such an infraction would not go unnoticed.

Devastated, Jemimah’s family is demanding justice for her death.

“Kinabuhi ang kapalit sa ilang [ginabuhat]. Unya ginikanan pa’y muhatod sa menteryo,” said Shurnila, Jemimah’s mother.

Shurnila, 46, said that while they mourn, they are also faced with a problem on how to start anew since their riverside shanty was complete damaged by the Kinalumsan River riprap wall collapse.

But she still feels lucky that she was alive.

Appeal for assistance

For his part, Adones Otero, the common-law partner of the Dosdos, said that he no longer intends to pursue legal actions for her death.

Instead, he is appealing for assistance from the city government so that Dosdos can be given a decent burial and for the medicals needs of their six-month-old baby who was also injured and was admitted to the hospital.

Dosdos and Otero have two young children. The other one is a six-year-old boy.

Otero, who works as an aircon technician, is also appealing for help from the owner of the riprap that was installed on a private property near their home.

With Dosdos gone, he said that he would need all the help that he could get to give their children a good future.

Otero was not home when the riprap wall collapsed shortly before noontime on Sunday. Rescuers found Dosdos’ body under the rubble, slightly clutching her baby girl, as if protecting her.

According to their initial investigation, Garcia said the riprap wall in Brgy. San Jose had water pathways underneath, which, combined with heavy rainfall, caused the soil to soften and the wall to collapse.

Tragedy

During his visit on Monday, Garcia personally extended financial assistance to the families of the two victims, acknowledging the immense loss that they suffered.

He also made a promise to get to the bottom of the two tragedies so that appropriate sanctions will be imposed on those responsible.

“Manubag gyud ang mga tag-iya ani. Based on the investigation and if naay findings nga they violated the law, then dili ta magpanuko og file either criminal and civil cases,” Garcia said.

The acting mayor said that he has directed the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) to conduct thorough investigations and provide him with a detailed report.

He also stressed that these tragedies should serve as a stern warning to establishments to prioritize compliance with construction requirements, especially, if they are building structures near residential areas.

