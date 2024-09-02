Sugbuanon Bowlers Shine at 2024 Philippine Senior Bowlers Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) made waves at the 2024 Philippine Senior Bowlers Open, held at the Playdium Bowling Center in Manila, with standout performances from Bel Suelto and Edgar Alqueza.

Suelto delivered impressive results in two categories, securing fourth and seventh places in the Classified Senior Masters and Associate Masters divisions.

A respected figure in Cebu’s bowling community, Suelto’s consistency shone through as he finished with 1,680 pinfalls in the Classified Senior Masters, narrowly missing the podium.

In the Associate Masters, he scored 1,486 pinfalls, demonstrating his old form with a high-scoring game of 264 in the seventh round, but ultimately placing seventh.

In the Classified Senior Masters, Korean bowlers dominated, with Kim Jong Duk leading the field with a remarkable 1,908 pinfalls, followed by Lee Hyeon Ku with 1,773 pinfalls.

ALQUEZA CLAIMS THIRD PLACE

Edgar Alqueza, the president of SUGBU, was another highlight of the event. In the Mixed Senior Open Masters category, he secured a solid third place with a total of 2,167 pinfalls.

The division was led by Korean bowlers Kim Jong Duk with a stellar 2,423 pinfalls and Moon Eun Mo with 2,209 pinfalls.

Alqueza’s performance was particularly notable as he outperformed several former national team players, including Biboy Rivera, Benshir Layoso, and the legendary Paeng Nepomuceno.

Suelto and Alqueza’s performances at the Philippine Senior Bowlers Open not only showcased their exceptional talent but also displayed the strong presence of SUGBU in the competitive bowling scene.

