Woman, 26, killed in another riprap wall collapse in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old woman died after she was buried in rubbles from a riprap wall that collapsed in the mountain barangay of San Jose in Cebu City.

The riprap belonged to a private entity that owns a property in the area, according to Harold Alcontin, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

CDN Digital is yet to secure the statement of the property owner.

READ: 17-year-old girl dies as riprap wall collapses in Brgy Tisa, Cebu City

The riprap wall collapse happened in Purok 5 in Brgy. San Jose at around 11:46 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, or about seven hours after another riprap wall also collapsed in Brgy. Tisa and killed a 17-year-old girl.

Alcontin identified the fatality in the San Jose riprap wall collapse as Claire Dosdos, a resident of the said place.

READ: House falls into river after riprap wall collapses in Cebu City brgy

Riprap wall collapse

Because of the heavy downpour, the riprap wall collapsed and its rubbles covered two shanties that were located below the private property. These homes were occupied by two families.

Alcontin said that Dosdos was buried in rubbles. Four others, who were identified as Anabelle Otero, 23; Ian Oano, 6; Eupime Oano, 4; and Area Otero, 6-months-old, were also injured.

READ: Cebu City landslide: 35 families evacuated to safer place

The four were already brought to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries, Alcontin said.

He added that personnel of the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) were already alerted to start the processing of assistance that will be given to them.

As of this writing, Alcontin said that he is yet to determine the extent of the damage in the area.

“Ako patong paluparan ug drone para makita nato kung unsa gyud ni ang kuan (sitwasyon),” he said.

Meanwhile, Alcontin said that they continue to monitor low-lying and flood-prone areas here for any eventualities that result from Tropical Depression Enteng and the Southwest Moonson.

“Ato sab giawhag atong mga barangay responders nga susihon pod ang mga area sa bukid kay kabaw man ta grabeng uwan, grabe sab ang landslide karon,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP