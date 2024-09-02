Malilay sisters clinch podium finishes in AJP Int’l Jiu-Jitsu tilt in Dubai

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The renowned Malilay jiu-jitsu sisters delivered convincing performances at the recently concluded AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championships 2014 last weekend.

They both finished on the podium in the same weight division of the women’s 49-kilogram gi competition.

The elder sister, Eliecha Malilay, claimed the silver medal, while Ellise Malilay earned the bronze.

The gold medal was awarded to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Aysha Abdulla Zuwaid Alshamsi.

Before earning their respective medals, the Malilay sisters defeated their opponents in the earlier rounds.

Eliecha triumphed over fellow Filipina Florecis Maganda in the quarterfinals, while Ellise defeated UAE’s Zahra Aldhaheri.

Both advanced to the semifinals, with Eliecha winning against Iranian Yasamin Nazary to secure a spot in the gold medal round, while Ellise lost to Zuwaid.

Eliecha then faced Zuwaid but fell short, settling for the silver medal, while Ellise defeated Nazary to claim the bronze.

The Malilay sisters have recently signed with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Judo Varsity Team in the UAAP.

