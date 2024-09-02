Cebu’s Eron Borres to represent PH in World Junior C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Eron Borres, the promising young weightlifter from Cebu, is set to campaign on the global stage as he represents the Philippines in the 2024 World Junior Weightlifting Championships in Leon, Spain this month.

Borres, a ninth grader at theUniversity of Cebu (UC), is stepping into the youth 55-kilogram division with high hopes and impressive credentials.

Trained by renowned coach Ramon Solis, who is known for his track record in developing Olympians, Borres is gearing up to compete against some of the best young lifters in the world.

Borres has already demonstrated his remarkable potential, having clinched a gold, silver, and bronze in the youth men’s 49 kg category last year’s at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in New Delhi, India.

Rising star

His achievements have positioned him as a rising star in the weightlifting world, drawing comparisons to fellow Cebuano Olympians like Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza.

Currently, Borres is in Manila for the processing of his visa at the Spanish embassy.

He will soon head to Spain, where he will be the country’s sole Cebuano representative in the competition.

While coach Ramon Solis won’t be able to accompany him due to unforeseen circumstances, Borres will be under the guidance of national team coaches Gregorio Colonia, Diwa Delos Santos, and Allen Diaz.

Despite the absence of his primary coach, Solis remains optimistic about Borres’s chances.

“I believe he can [win a] medal in the snatch, clean and jerk, and overall. I’m particularly confident about his chances in the clean and jerk, where he’s shown remarkable strength,” Solis said.

“Even as a youth, he could lift 120 kg. Now, as he’s grown, he’s lifting 135 kg. I’m confident in his abilities and the hard work he’s put in during his training here in Cebu.”

