Hontiveros to Quiboloy: ‘Stop your drama and come out of your cave’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros called on fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy to stop his theatrics and come out of hiding in response to his demand for a written assurance from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he wouldn’t be extradited to the United States if he surrendered.

In a statement on Monday, Hontiveros emphasized that Quiboloy has no right to set his conditions.

“Ang panawagan ko ay hindi nagbabago: Sumuko ka na, Quiboloy. Wala kang karapatang magbigay ng kondisyon,” she said.

(My appeal did not change: Surrender, Quiboloy. You have no right to set conditions.)

“Tigilan mo na ang paggamit ng mga miyembro ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) bilang human shield. Tigilan mo na ang lahat ng kadramahan mo at lumabas ka na sa lungga mo,” she added.

(Stop using members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ as human shields. Stop all your dama and come out of your cave.)

The Senate panel on women headed by Hontiveros is also seeking Quiboloy’s arrest.

KJC lawyer and spokesperson Israelito Torreon bared Quiboloy’s conditions amid the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) continued search for the fugitive televangelist in the KJC compound in Buhangin District, Davao City.

Earlier, PNP regional police chief Brig. General Nicolas Torre III said Quiboloy is still inside the KJC compound, revealing the discovery of a bunker where the alleged rapist and his accomplices could be hiding.

Authorities first raided the compound last June 10, but they failed to arrest Quiboloy at that time as KJC members prevented them from entering the compound.

Quiboloy is facing arrest orders from Davao and Pasig courts.

The Supreme Court granted the Department of Justice’s bid to transfer Quiboloy’s sexual abuse case from a court in Davao to Quezon City to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

