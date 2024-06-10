Cebu Daily Newscast: 100 cops storm Quiboloy’s home but he’s not found

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, June 10, 2024.

About a hundred policemen stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) Compound in Barangay Buhangin in this city to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his companions early Monday morning.

He is wanted for child abuse, sexual abuse and qualified trafficking cases against him in Davao and Pasig courts.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered government offices and public schools to include the singing of the ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ (New Philippines) hymn and the reciting of the pledge during their flag ceremonies. This is intended to promote the principles of the Bagong Pilipinas governance and leadership among state employees.

On June 4, Marcos issued Memorandum Circular No. 52, directing all national government agencies, GOCCs (government-owned and -controlled corporations), and educational institutions, including state universities and colleges (SUCs), to integrate the hymn and pledge into their weekly flag ceremonies. Local government units (LGUs) are also encouraged to do the same, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

Law enforcers from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) are looking for two Chinese nationals accused of selling smuggled, second-hand clothes or ukay-ukay (thrift store in English) online.

The Cebu District Office (Cebdo) of NBI also raided and shut down an ukay-ukay shop, with their base of operations located in a warehouse in Brgy. Tawason, Mandaue City, on June 6 that led to the arrest of a woman.

Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 on Sunday night to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic, who was listed as questionable to play less than two hours before the opening tipoff, scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists, the first NBA Finals triple-double in Mavericks franchise history. But he missed a one-footed, running floater from 3-point range with 28 seconds left, ending Dallas’ last chance at a comeback.

